Keith Urban Feels Isolated Following Divorce from Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are officially divorced.   However, the country superstar is reportedly struggling in the aftermath. After marrying in 2006, the country music icon and Hollywood royal built a life together and share two…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Keith Urban speaks onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are officially divorced.  

However, the country superstar is reportedly struggling in the aftermath. After marrying in 2006, the country music icon and Hollywood royal built a life together and share two daughters. Kidman filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences. While both are attempting to move forward, a source claims Urban has been feeling increasingly lonely and is even questioning whether he made the right decision. 

Keith Urban Feels Isolated  

According to an insider who spoke with Daily Mail, following the finalization of the divorce, the Australian singer-songwriter has been feeling increasingly isolated and is dealing with the financial impact of the split. “He's got to pay the bills - and divorce lawyers don't come cheap.” Urban also reportedly paid for daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret’s, private school tuition fees.  

The source added, “It's a lonely existence for Keith right now - he's exhausted, isolated, and looking at a future he never imagined. He's also lost his best friend, Nicole, who was also his greatest supporter in life. He's wondering if he's made a huge mistake.”  

Divorce Decree  

Undeniably, Urban and Kidman’s divorce was resolved relatively smoothly, especially when compared to other high-profile splits that dragged on for years because of disagreement over children’s custody and property settlements.  

For Urban and Kidman, the actress will have 306 days a year with their daughters, while Urban will have “every other weekend” or 59 days in a year, and all of their properties, investments, bank accounts, vehicles, and other personal items are divided to their mutual satisfaction, with both parties keeping what is already in their possession.  

Keith UrbanNicole Kidman
