Top 10 Most Disliked Celebrities Of 2025
Lots of celebrity's took a big hit in the popularity department in 2025. Many were involved in illegal activity or accused of some. A list has come out to name the top 10.
Ranker says this dynamic list ranks celebrities based on public opinion, revealing the stars who have managed to irk or alienate their audience in various ways. From scandalous behavior to unrelenting arrogance to failing in their artistic pursuits, we explore a plethora of reasons that make these individuals widely criticized.
Here are the Top 10
1. Sean “Diddy” Combs
2. Andrew Tate
3. Prince Andrew
4. Bill Cosby
5. Chris Brown
6. Jake Paul
7. Danny Masterson
8. Logan Paul
9. Kanye West
10. Mark Zuckerberg
You may have noticed something interesting. The top ten are all male. The first female appears at number 11. That is Ellen DeGeneras.