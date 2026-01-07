Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Top 10 Most Disliked Celebrities Of 2025

Lots of celebrity’s took a big hit in the popularity department in 2025. Many were involved in illegal activity or accused of some. A list has come out to name…

Rob Tanner
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lots of celebrity's took a big hit in the popularity department in 2025. Many were involved in illegal activity or accused of some. A list has come out to name the top 10.

Ranker says this dynamic list ranks celebrities based on public opinion, revealing the stars who have managed to irk or alienate their audience in various ways. From scandalous behavior to unrelenting arrogance to failing in their artistic pursuits, we explore a plethora of reasons that make these individuals widely criticized.  

Here are the Top 10

1. Sean “Diddy” Combs

2. Andrew Tate

3. Prince Andrew

4. Bill Cosby

5. Chris Brown

6. Jake Paul

7. Danny Masterson

8. Logan Paul

9. Kanye West

10. Mark Zuckerberg

You may have noticed something interesting. The top ten are all male. The first female appears at number 11. That is Ellen DeGeneras.

celebritiesdisliked
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Head coach Phil Jackson of the Los Angeles Lakers complains to a referee during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 7Michael Garaventa
Oreo Brings Back Its Reese’s Cookies
Human InterestOreo Brings Back Its Reese’s Cookies
The Mecklenburg County Senior Games and SilverArts are annual, multievent sports and arts competitions for adults ages 50 and older.
Human InterestMecklenburg County Opens Registration for 2026 Senior Games & SilverArts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect