Country Music Fans Mourn: Iconic Songwriter Jim McBride Passes Away

Yvette Dela Cruz
Jim McBride attends the 2017 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards at Music City Center
Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The country music world is mourning the loss of one of its most influential songwriters. Jim McBride, best known for penning the song “Chattahoochee” sung by Alan Jackson, passed away at the age of 78. Born in Huntsville, Alabama, McBride spent much of his life writing songs for well-known country music artists that resonated deeply with fans. His work wasn’t always in the spotlight, but his absence will definitely be missed. 

Jim McBride and His Legacy 

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame posted a tribute on Instagram for the beloved songwriter. The organization uploaded a black and white photo of McBride and captioned it with, “Our condolences go out to Jeanne and the entire McBride family on the passing of Mr. Jim McBride. Jim was a beloved Alabamian, songwriter, friend, mentor, and so much more. He is perhaps most widely recognized for his work with Alan Jackson, including co-writing the country hits ‘Chattahoochee’ and ‘Chasing That Neon Rainbow.’” 

The organization also mentioned the songs McBride wrote for country music icons including “Johnny Cash, George Jones, Reba McEntire, Alabama, Willie Nelson, Charley Pride, Kris Kristofferson, Randy Travis, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, Toby Keith, Dwight Yoakam, and many more. We will greatly miss Mr. McBride—may his legacy live on forever.” 

Recognition and Honors 

McBride was also the recipient of numerous recognitions such as a CMA Song of the Year Award, and accolades from ASCAP, BMI, NSAI, NARAS, CMA, AMA, ACM, Billboard Magazine. The Alabama native was also inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. 
 
 

Jim McBride
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
