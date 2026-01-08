Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Something To Hang Your Hat On-Your Normal Day

Your Normal Day  Do you sometimes go through your every day routine and long for something more exciting? Something to break up the monotony? Of course you do. We all do. The same old same old…

Debbie Nance
something to hang your hat on- your normal day children playing
(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Your Normal Day 

Do you sometimes go through your every day routine and long for something more exciting? Something to break up the monotony? Of course you do. We all do. The same old same old can get boring to anyone. But next time you’re feeling that, stop just for a minute and think about this...your ‘normal’ day is someone’s dream. Be thankful for your ‘normal’ day.  

Look, I realize we’re human. And I know there’s always someone else out there somewhere who’s having a worse day or more challenging life overall. I also know that won’t stop me from being a typical human and complaining about my average day. But it is worth noting that while we might think our menial tasks of the day such as getting up and driving to work or making lunches and dropping kids at school land us in a boring rut, someone out there without a job is longing for that tedious commute. 

A couple out there unable to have children would give anything to be stuck in a carpool line at their child’s school. Our son is all grown up and somewhat on his own now. But when he was small I never missed a chance to be in the moment and be grateful I was blessed to be his mom. When he wanted to play with his superhero action figures or Legos in the floor, I dropped anything I was doing to take him up on the invitation. Did I love Legos and superheroes? If not for him it wouldn’t have been my go to activity as a 30 something. LOL. However, I loved them because he loved them. And I love him.  

As he has gotten older and moved away, reaching him on the phone through calls or texts has proven a little more difficult. He has other things pulling at his attention...job commitments, friends, etc. So even now at 24, when he calls and gives off a vibe he’s in a talkative mood, I’ll stay on the phone until he’s all talked out, no matter how long. 

And as I get older I realize how blessed I am to still not only have a career, but be healthy enough to get up and perform that job each day. Do I still grumble every now and then when things are aggravating? Yes. But I do know it’s a gift not everyone has.  

Once upon a time in my younger days, I just assumed everything would always be as it was...family healthy and able to gather, jobs plentiful and friends all around. But things change, people pass, jobs go away and friends move away. So if you’re lucky enough to have parents or close family still around, don’t roll your eyes when they call for the daily chat and want to hear about your normal day. They’re part of your normal day that someone else is only dreaming of. And that’s Something To Hang Your Hat On. 

Subscribe to Something To Hang Your Hat On at country1037fm.com/Debbie.

normal dayssomething to hang your hat on
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
Related Stories
Making a New Year's resolution sounds like a great idea at the time. But, how do you keep it? Here's advice.
Human InterestAdvice for Locals in North Carolina to Keep Those NY’s ResolutionsAnne Erickson
Hacker getting out of the smartphone app. Online payment security, hacking, scam concept. Vector illustration.
Human InterestWhat Would You Do Wednesday Is He Hiding SomethingRob Tanner
Steve Nash #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 8Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect