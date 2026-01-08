Something To Hang Your Hat On-Your Normal Day

Your Normal Day

Do you sometimes go through your every day routine and long for something more exciting? Something to break up the monotony? Of course you do. We all do. The same old same old can get boring to anyone. But next time you’re feeling that, stop just for a minute and think about this...your ‘normal’ day is someone’s dream. Be thankful for your ‘normal’ day.

Look, I realize we’re human. And I know there’s always someone else out there somewhere who’s having a worse day or more challenging life overall. I also know that won’t stop me from being a typical human and complaining about my average day. But it is worth noting that while we might think our menial tasks of the day such as getting up and driving to work or making lunches and dropping kids at school land us in a boring rut, someone out there without a job is longing for that tedious commute.

A couple out there unable to have children would give anything to be stuck in a carpool line at their child’s school. Our son is all grown up and somewhat on his own now. But when he was small I never missed a chance to be in the moment and be grateful I was blessed to be his mom. When he wanted to play with his superhero action figures or Legos in the floor, I dropped anything I was doing to take him up on the invitation. Did I love Legos and superheroes? If not for him it wouldn’t have been my go to activity as a 30 something. LOL. However, I loved them because he loved them. And I love him.

As he has gotten older and moved away, reaching him on the phone through calls or texts has proven a little more difficult. He has other things pulling at his attention...job commitments, friends, etc. So even now at 24, when he calls and gives off a vibe he’s in a talkative mood, I’ll stay on the phone until he’s all talked out, no matter how long.

And as I get older I realize how blessed I am to still not only have a career, but be healthy enough to get up and perform that job each day. Do I still grumble every now and then when things are aggravating? Yes. But I do know it’s a gift not everyone has.

Once upon a time in my younger days, I just assumed everything would always be as it was...family healthy and able to gather, jobs plentiful and friends all around. But things change, people pass, jobs go away and friends move away. So if you’re lucky enough to have parents or close family still around, don’t roll your eyes when they call for the daily chat and want to hear about your normal day. They’re part of your normal day that someone else is only dreaming of. And that’s Something To Hang Your Hat On.