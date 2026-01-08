This Day in Country History: January 8

Jan. 8 has witnessed several awards shows, with Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill being big winners. In fact, Faith Hill took home three trophies at the 2001 American Music Awards, while her husband Tim McGraw took home one. Here are more notable country music milestones from Jan. 8.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Jan 8. has seen some top country names win prestigious awards:

At the American Music Awards held in Los Angeles, Faith Hill won Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, and her album Breathe won Favorite Country Album. Tim McGraw took home Favorite Male Country Music Artist, and Billy Gilman won Favorite New Country Artist. 2008: Winners at the annual People's Choice Awards included Carrie Underwood for Favorite Female Country Artist and Rascal Flatts for Favorite Country Group. Rascal Flatts' song "Stand" won Favorite Country Music Song.

Cultural Milestones

Exhibits, a fundraiser, and a Grand Ole Opry debut occurred on Jan. 8:

The exhibit Sparkle & Twang: Marty Stuart's American Musical Odyssey opened at the Tupelo Automobile Museum in Mississippi, which is the birthplace of Elvis Presley. This exhibit featured memorabilia and artifacts from Stuart's music career. 2010: Danny Gokey, singer of "Tell Your Heart to Beat Again," was one of the performers at the Sprint Sound & Speed event, where he made his Grand Ole Opry debut. This annual event raised money for the Victory Junction and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Other celebrities included Vince Gill, Hank Williams, Jr., and race car drivers Michael Waltrip and Jamie McMurray.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Single and album certifications from Jan. 8 included:

Tim McGraw's single "Southern Girl" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The single later received a Platinum certification on Jan. 25, 2016. 2016: Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man" received a Platinum certification from the RIAA. Carrie Underwood's album Greatest Hits: Decade #1 also received a Platinum certification on this date.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A marriage and a death were notable industry changes for Jan. 8:

Eric Church married his sweetheart, Katherine Blasingame, in Bowling Rock, North Carolina. Church is a country music star known for his outlaw image and feisty song lyrics, and Blasingame is a prolific music publisher. 2021: Singer/songwriter Ed Bruce died at the age of 81. Bruce wrote songs for numerous country music artists, including the hit song "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys," performed by Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.