Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

What Would You Do Wednesday Is He Hiding Something

On Wednesday mornings, we do a segment called What Would You Do Wednesday. You have a relationship problem, and we let our listeners solve it. Here is this week’s issue….

Rob Tanner
Hacker getting out of the smartphone app. Online payment security, hacking, scam concept. Vector illustration.
Getty Images

On Wednesday mornings, we do a segment called What Would You Do Wednesday. You have a relationship problem, and we let our listeners solve it. Here is this week's issue.

I think something is going on with my husband. We have been married for 13 years and have three kids. Our marriage is fine, but I've noticed him doing something lately that he has never done before. Whenever he puts his phone down, he now turns the screen down rather than having it face up. I can't see who's texting or calling. I'm not a snooper, I just noticed he started doing this. Is this a red flag? I am silently freaking out. I often do this to myself, so I don't know if it's me or him.

What do our listeners think? Check it out below.

What Would You Do Wednesday
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Steve Nash #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 8Michael Garaventa
vodka and glass
Human InterestThings To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: January 9-January 11Jennifer Eggleston
bojangles breakfast bowl
Human InterestBojangles Launches Breakfast Bowl and Brings Back Chicken Rice Bowl for Limited Time
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect