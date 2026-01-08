What Would You Do Wednesday Is He Hiding Something

I think something is going on with my husband. We have been married for 13 years and have three kids. Our marriage is fine, but I've noticed him doing something lately that he has never done before. Whenever he puts his phone down, he now turns the screen down rather than having it face up. I can't see who's texting or calling. I'm not a snooper, I just noticed he started doing this. Is this a red flag? I am silently freaking out. I often do this to myself, so I don't know if it's me or him.