Zach Top Says Inspiring Young Musicians Ranks Among Top Career Goals

Zach Top's career continues to be defined by the positive impact he has made on many people, both musically and through his mentoring of young artists, a central goal of his. After winning the CMA New Artist Award for "New Artist of the Year," Zach stated that he is more focused on making a positive impact than on winning awards, and as a result, mentoring and inspiring young artists is more meaningful to him than charts or accolades ever could be.

Zach was asked what drives him after his New Artist of the Year win at the CMA Awards, and he said, “one of the biggest goals in my career…I hope there's some young kids out there, guys or gals, that see me playing and singing and want to do the same thing and kind of get inspired by me.”

That perspective aligns with how Top has positioned himself since breaking out. He has risen quickly through the ranks with a well-received debut album, followed by continued momentum with releases including Ain't In It For My Health, alongside major industry recognition. He has received both an ACM New Male Artist Award and a CMA Award for Best New Artist, both of which show his popularity with fans and critics alike.

Top has been explicit about serving as a torchbearer for traditional country music. He frequently cites George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Ricky Skaggs as formative influences. He has openly stated that inspiring others to follow a similar traditional path is more meaningful to him than chasing crossover trends or pop-leaning success.

Through social media clips and live performance videos, his online popularity spans multiple generations; both longtime fans of country music and those new to traditional sounds resonate with his work. With the cross-generational interest in his music and in what he represents as a mentor to aspiring musicians seeking authenticity and a connection to the classic roots of country music, his role as a mentor is growing.

Beyond the music, his appeal includes a relatable personality and memorable media moments, including a CMA New Artist of the Year speech capped with a Coors Banquet, as well as engaging, down-to-earth social content. He is widely viewed as a leading figure in a broader traditional country resurgence, praised for his vocal strength, guitar skills, and approachable stage presence.