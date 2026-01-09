Kameron Marlowe Announces Spring 2026 Tour With US and Europe Stops

Kameron Marlowe has announced a comprehensive 2026 headlining tour spanning the United States with select international appearances, launching Jan. 17 in Cancun, Mexico. The multi-region run begins at Crash My Playa and extends through spring, moving across the Midwest, Europe, Texas, and the West Coast.

The itinerary blends festival appearances with headline club and theater dates. Festival stops include Crash My Playa in Cancun, the C2C Festival across Europe, and Stagecoach in Indio. Headline performances are scheduled at venues such as Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, alongside other major theaters and clubs nationwide.

International dates include Rotterdam, Berlin, Belfast, Glasgow, and London. The U.S. routing covers Wyandotte, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Chicago, Cincinnati, Springfield, Milwaukee, Lubbock, Fort Worth, Stillwater, Pelham, Waco, Buda, Helotes, Salt Lake City, Indio, Great Falls, Airway Heights, Seattle, Petaluma, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, and Sacramento, among additional markets.

Marlowe shared the announcement on Instagram, writing, "Been dying to play a show, can't wait to see y'all soon," signaling enthusiasm for returning to the road and reconnecting with fans as the tour unfolds across multiple regions. Career highlights include more than 1.2 billion global streams and multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications accompanying the new material.

The tour followed the release of his third album, Sad Songs For The Soul, earlier in the previous year. Singles "Fire on the Hill" and "Seventeen" introduced a Southern rock-leaning direction that points toward a forthcoming chapter. In 2025, the album and related singles set the stage for the current tour, reinforcing momentum built across three albums, charting singles, and sustained streaming growth.