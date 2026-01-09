Top 10 Items People Commonly Misplace

Backstage Country
Rob Tanner
A man is holding a remote control of a smart TV in his hand. In the background you can see the television screen with streaming entertainment apps for video on demand, streaming Netflix concept
Giuliano Benzin/ Getty Images

We all do it. Misplace items. Then we run around like crazy searching for them. But which ones top the list? Here are the recent top 10.

According to a new survey by Samsung 

1.    TV remote

2.    Glasses/sunglasses

3.    Receipts/vouchers

4.    House keys

5.    Mobile phone

6.    Earbuds/headphones

7.    Paperwork

8.    Car keys

9.    Chargers

10.   Bank cards

This study also said that many people spend hours looking for misplaced items online. Samsung said, for some, this search adds up to a significant amount of lost time. The research shows that people can spend up to six hours a month searching for misplaced digital documents on their laptop or computer – the equivalent of up to 72 hours a year simply trying to rediscover files they already own.

