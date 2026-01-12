Bulldog Gets A Facelift

Backstage Country
At first, I thought maybe this was a new trendy thing with rich folk. Getting your doggy a facelift. But this one was needed for the health of the dog….

Rob Tanner

At first, I thought maybe this was a new trendy thing with rich folk. Getting your doggy a facelift. But this one was needed for the health of the dog. And maybe he looks younger, too!

According to Itv.com, a four-year-old British Bulldog named Dakota had her entire nose covered by a heavy roll of wrinkly skin due to overbreeding. Dakota’s foster carer, Jenna Huxted, helped raise 6,000 pounds (Approx $8,045) to fund a ‘doggy facelift’.

Dakota's foster parent, Jenna, says she was finally able to breathe normally after the facelift. The doctor who performed the procedure says people overbreed dogs like Dakota to make them look like humans. The doctor says Dakota lost eight kilograms (approximately 17.6 pounds) along with having the facelift.

Click here to see the new better looking Dakota.


 

