Georgette Jones Reflects on Tammy Wynette’s Enduring Love for George Jones Despite Divorce

Georgette Jones is sharing new insight into the enduring bond between her parents, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, recalling a deeply personal conversation she had with Wynette shortly before the singer's death in 1998. In a recent interview, Georgette said the discussion took place roughly two weeks before Wynette died and reflected years of unresolved love, even decades after the couple's divorce.

"That was one of the things she offered up, she was just saying that, you know, she loved my dad, she always would love my dad, and she hated it wasn't at a time that they could have made it work," Georgette Jones expressed. "I believe my dad was the love of her life."

"Maybe if it had been different timing when they met and were together, maybe it could have been different, but she would always love him," Georgette Jones said.

Wynette and Jones married in 1969 after meeting in a Nashville studio and became one of country music's most famous couples, earning the nickname Mr. and Mrs. Country Music. Their marriage ended in 1975 amid struggles with addiction, but the two continued to collaborate musically and remained emotionally connected. Their daughter, Georgette, was born in 1970.

"Mom and dad both, even after the divorce, they just didn't want to let go. They still wanted to make it work," she said. "Anybody who has ever known or been with someone with an addiction problem knows that it doesn't have anything to do with who loves them or who is there."

More widespread reflections on the couple's legacy can be found in the PEOPLE interview from 2022 and in the six-part miniseries George & Tammy, which stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. Their story is also explored in Georgette's memoir, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George.