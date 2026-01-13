Boy, 9, Sues Friend, 11, For Toy Dinosaur Injury
We live in a society that loves to sue! And this one involved some youngsters. It was a game that looks like it got out of hand. The Daily Mail…
The Daily Mail says a 9-year-old Canadian boy filed a lawsuit against his 11-year-old friend because his finger was injured during a daycare play session. The incident occurred in Alberta. The boys were playing when the older boy struck his friend with the dinosaur. The blow fractured a finger. The lawsuit was dismissed. The judge ruled, “Reasonable people expect the possibility of children having minor disagreements and minor altercations. Fortunately, the injured finger is well–healed and causes [Elijah] little to no ongoing difficulties.’
So no harm, no foul. Accidents happen when two young men are roughhousing. It really doesn't need to go to court.