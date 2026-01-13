NASCAR Returns To The Chase Format
The announcement came yesterday. We are going back to the format used till 2013. So even though they are calling it the new format. It's kinda the old format with some tweaks. Here's the rundown according to NASCAR.com
The new format uses the framework of the system that was in place from 2004-2013 in the Cup Series, but with several key enhancements.
- The field sizes for The Chase in each series remain the same — the top 16 drivers in the Cup Series, 12 in O’Reilly and 10 in Trucks — but all drivers qualify based on regular-season points. The “win-and-you’re-in” rule that provided regular-season winners with automatic playoff berths is no more.
- Race winners now collect 55 points, a 15-point increase over the previous points system. Points awards for all other positions and stage results remain the same, but bankable playoff points are no longer part of the format.
- Points will be reset for each series’ Chase field with a 25-point premium awarded to the regular-season champion. Top seeds will start The Chase with 2,100 points, 2,075 for the second seed and 2,065 for the third, with a five-point drop for each seed after.
- The Cup Series’ Chase spans the final 10 races of the season, with nine Chase races for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and seven in the Craftsman Truck Series.
- The driver with the most points at the end of the season will be the series champion.
Get your calculators out and let's start those engines.
