Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Dolly Parton to Re-release ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ Featuring Miley Cyrus and More

Dolly Parton might not be able to attend her 80th birthday party, but she did do something special for her fans and the patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Dolly Parton might not be able to attend her 80th birthday party, but she did do something special for her fans and the patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Queen of Country announced that she will be re-releasing her hit song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring Miley Cyrus and other music superstars.  

Light of a Clear Blue Morning | Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Collaborating with Miley Cyrus and Others for Charity  

In an Instagram post, the “9 to 5” singer announced that she will be releasing a new version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” one of the lead singles of her 1977 album, New Harvest...First Gathering. In this new version, she will be joined by her goddaughter, Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, and Queen Latifah, and will be released on Friday, January 16. All proceeds from this version will go towards the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.  

Parton uploaded the cover art for the track and wrote in the caption, “Coming this Friday. A new rendition of my song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring @laineywilson, @mileycyrus, @queenlatifah and @reba. Pre-save at the link in bio.  Proceeds from this recording and music video will benefit pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN.”  

Wilson commented, “So excited for y’all to hear this.”  

Accompanying Music Video  

Holler also reported that the new track will come with an accompanying music video, which will hopefully feature not only Parton but also her collaborators from across the years. She previously teamed up with McEntire on the duet version of “Does He Love You,” co-starred with Latifah in the musical film Joyful Noise, and sang “Wrecking Ball” alongside Cyrus. While this may mark her first studio collaboration with Wilson, the two have worked together on several occasions in the past. 

Dolly PartonLainey WilsonMiley CyrusQueen LatifahReba McEntire
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Allison Alderson and Jay DeMarcus attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicDylan DeMarcus Releases Cover of Rascal Flatts Hit as Band Prepares for TourJennifer Eggleston
Noah Kahan performs onstage during the 2025 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History
MusicFans Think Noah Kahan is Hinting at a New Album ReleaseYvette Dela Cruz
Brett Young performs at the Jack Daniel's Carols by the Barrels holiday event, at Bridgestone Arena Plaza
MusicBrett Young Reflects on Being a Girl Dad: ‘I’m In Love With It’Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect