Dolly Parton to Re-release ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ Featuring Miley Cyrus and More

Dolly Parton might not be able to attend her 80th birthday party, but she did do something special for her fans and the patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Queen of Country announced that she will be re-releasing her hit song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring Miley Cyrus and other music superstars.

Light of a Clear Blue Morning | Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Collaborating with Miley Cyrus and Others for Charity

In an Instagram post, the “9 to 5” singer announced that she will be releasing a new version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” one of the lead singles of her 1977 album, New Harvest...First Gathering. In this new version, she will be joined by her goddaughter, Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, and Queen Latifah, and will be released on Friday, January 16. All proceeds from this version will go towards the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

Parton uploaded the cover art for the track and wrote in the caption, “Coming this Friday. A new rendition of my song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring @laineywilson, @mileycyrus, @queenlatifah and @reba. Pre-save at the link in bio. Proceeds from this recording and music video will benefit pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN.”

Wilson commented, “So excited for y’all to hear this.”

Accompanying Music Video