New Year’s Resolutions-The Gap Vs. The Gain

Many of us may be trying stick to those resolutions we made early in the new year. We have the best of intentions, however, it’s really tough sometimes to follow…

Many of us may be trying stick to those resolutions we made early in the new year. We have the best of intentions, however, it's really tough sometimes to follow through. And, we may look at the slips and missteps as failure. But, how would our mindset change if we turned around and looked at what we HAVE accomplished on the way to our goals?

“The Gap vs. The Gain” 

Gap vs. Gain is an interesting concept I never pondered until I ran across a post about it recently. Most of us measure life by how far we still have to go...the gap. But, peace comes when we turn around and see how far we’ve come...the gain. It’s human nature to always strive for more while losing sight of what we’ve already achieved. That sometimes leads us to feel inadequate because we still haven’t reached our imagined ‘finish line.’  

Here’s what I pose: We would be better served taking stock in all we’ve done on the journey to that finish line. After all, the destination will really never be reached anyway, right? I mean who among us has really looked at a goal and thought once we reached it, “I’m done.”? Typically, we set another milestone just out of reach that we’ll keep running toward. So, if that’s the case, we can drive ourselves mad running on the treadmill to a place that doesn’t exist...the finish line.  

Instead, the satisfaction should be all the markers we reached along the way. I know we’re always told to never look back. However, this is one instance in which what’s behind is more rewarding than what ‘might be’ ahead. Don’t ignore the gain worrying about the gap. And that’s Something To Hang Your Hat On. 

