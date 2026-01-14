Backstage Country
Top 10 Most Overused Words And Phrases In 2025

Rob Tanner
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 25: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on October 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The year 2025 brought a lot of new words and phrases. Some lasted a short time, others just hung around and became annoying. Here is a list of some of the worst.

According to a new study by Lake Superior State University as part of their annual  "Banished Words List."

1. 6-7

2. Demure

3. Incentivize

4. Perfect

5. Gift/Gifted

6. My bad

7. Reach out

8. Slop

9. Rage bait

10. Fake news

Of course they say the term 6-7 came from a nod to Charlotte Hornets own Lamelo Ball. According to Wikipedia, the phrase originated from the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla, which became popular in video edits featuring professional basketball players, especially LaMelo Ball, who is listed at 6 ft 7.

I still don't understand what it means.

Rob Tanner
