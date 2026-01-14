Top 10 Most Overused Words And Phrases In 2025
The year 2025 brought a lot of new words and phrases. Some lasted a short time, others just hung around and became annoying. Here is a list of some of…
The year 2025 brought a lot of new words and phrases. Some lasted a short time, others just hung around and became annoying. Here is a list of some of the worst.
According to a new study by Lake Superior State University as part of their annual "Banished Words List."
1. 6-7
2. Demure
3. Incentivize
4. Perfect
5. Gift/Gifted
6. My bad
7. Reach out
8. Slop
9. Rage bait
10. Fake news
Of course they say the term 6-7 came from a nod to Charlotte Hornets own Lamelo Ball. According to Wikipedia, the phrase originated from the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla, which became popular in video edits featuring professional basketball players, especially LaMelo Ball, who is listed at 6 ft 7.
I still don't understand what it means.