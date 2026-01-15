Backstage Country
Pennsylvania Native Ben Gallaher Gains Attention as 2026 Artist to Watch

Jennifer Eggleston
Ben Gallaher performs at Live In The Vineyard Goes Country on April 23, 2025 in Napa, California.
Steve Jennings via Getty Images

Ben Gallaher, a Pennsylvania native, is becoming well-known as a country artist in Nashville, Tennessee. Ben was named an "On the Rise Artist" by Ole Red in 2025 and performed his own show at the Institute of Country Music Hall of Fame in September. It is evident from this that he has gained a large number of new fans and that he is supported by the music industry.

A massive social media following. Over 36 million streams of albums online. With the viral success of the acoustic riff of his song "Stomp," it has now crossed over 58 million views online, enriching the internet with millions of interactions. Peter Frampton, Kristin Chenoweth, and many others have commented publicly about Jennifer's total reach beyond traditional country audiences.

Signed to Stone Country Records, Gallaher released his album Time in September 2025. The project blends country foundations with rock-driven energy and showcases the sound he brings to the stage during his incendiary live performances. 

“I named the album Time because every song, every guitar riff, and every live show only comes with time,” shares Gallaher. “And that's exactly what went into making this record: time. These songs take me to different moments in my life and in my journey, all leading to finally making the record that I've always wanted to make.”

Tracks from Time include "I'll Take You," along with "Bullet" and the title track "Time." Gallaher has also drawn attention for his cover of Bryan Adams' "Cuts Like a Knife," as well as "Stomp," which continues to drive discovery across his catalog.

Gallaher has opened for major acts such as Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Three Doors Down, Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Blake Shelton. Media coverage from outlets including Country Now and Rolling Stone reflects his growing profile. Fans can follow Gallaher's latest updates and music through his official website.

Ben GallaherKristin ChenowethTikTok
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
