The Larger Your Home, The More Unhappy You Are

Homes have definitely gotten larger over the last few decades. You would think that would make people happy to have a larger house. Not so. A new study by Science…

Homes have definitely gotten larger over the last few decades. You would think that would make people happy to have a larger house. Not so.

A new study by Science Direct reveals that living in a larger home may not lead to more happiness. As U.S homes have doubled in size since the 1970s, satisfaction levels have not improved.  Families are finding that downsizing can lead to more intentional living and stronger connections.  Some couples are trading king-size beds for queen-size ones so they can be closer to one another. 

I remember that where I grew up most of the homes we 3 bedroom, 2 bath. They all looked a lot alike. That was middle class. I grew up in a 750 square foot townhome. I never really considered it small. But I have lived in a place over 4,0000 square feet. That was probably excessive. It is true it really didn't seem to increase my happiness.

