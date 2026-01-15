This Day in Country History: January 15

One of the highlights of Jan. 15 over the years was Johnny Cash's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. Also on this day, Tim McGraw and other celebrities raised funds for the victims of the 2004 South Asian tsunami, and several musicians received record certifications.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day saw major milestones for Johnny Cash and Brad Paisley:

1992: The legendary Johnny Cash was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Lyle Lovett performed the induction, and the audience gave Cash a standing ovation as he stepped onto the stage. During his life, Cash was also made a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The legendary Johnny Cash was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Lyle Lovett performed the induction, and the audience gave Cash a standing ovation as he stepped onto the stage. During his life, Cash was also made a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. 2008: Brad Paisley took to the stage in Tupelo, Mississippi, for the first performance of a 24-show extension to his Paisley Party tour. Former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman and newly minted country artist Darius Rucker joined Paisley for his January shows.

Cultural Milestones

A new exhibition and a benefit concert were cultural milestones for Jan. 15:

2005: Tim McGraw was one of many artists who participated in a benefit concert to support victims of the devastating tsunami that hit Southern Asia on December 26, 2004. The show, which also featured Sheryl Crow and Christina Aguilera, was televised on the NBC network.

Tim McGraw was one of many artists who participated in a benefit concert to support victims of the devastating tsunami that hit Southern Asia on December 26, 2004. The show, which also featured Sheryl Crow and Christina Aguilera, was televised on the NBC network. 2021: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened The Station Inn: Bluegrass Beacon. This unique exhibition highlighted the cultural impact of the Nashville venue on bluegrass, Americana, and country music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this day, songs from country stars gained recognition, and Nashville fans enjoyed a delayed Lauren Alaina show:

2010: Luke Bryan's single "Do I" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. On the same day, Darius Rucker's "Alright" and "It Won't Be Like This for Long" received their own Gold certifications.

Luke Bryan's single "Do I" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. On the same day, Darius Rucker's "Alright" and "It Won't Be Like This for Long" received their own Gold certifications. 2020: Lauren Alaina performed at Nashville's Exit/In venue to kick off her That Girl Was Me tour. Alaina was originally scheduled to start the tour in September 2019 but postponed it to complete her stint on Dancing With the Stars.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On Jan. 15, the country music industry saw a record label change and the death of a songwriter:

2019: Tucker Beathard announced that he had signed a new record deal with Warner Music Nashville. Beathard, whose songwriter father, Casey Beathard, wrote Kenny Chesney's "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," was previously signed with Big Machine Label Group's Dot Records.

Tucker Beathard announced that he had signed a new record deal with Warner Music Nashville. Beathard, whose songwriter father, Casey Beathard, wrote Kenny Chesney's "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," was previously signed with Big Machine Label Group's Dot Records. 2025: Singer-songwriter Melba Montgomery died at the age of 86. Montgomery sang with Gene Pitney and George Jones, and numerous stars, including Reba McEntire, Emmylou Harris, and Sara Evans, sang songs she penned.