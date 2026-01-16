Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Top 8 Topics You Should Never Discuss At Work

I think most people are smart enough to know that some things should not be part of your work discussions. However, some do it anyway. What should you avoid? Here…

Rob Tanner
Close up young businessman entrepreneur in formal wear opening envelope with paperwork correspondence, male manager employee unpacking banking notification, law order or paper document at workplace.
Getty Royalty Free

I think most people are smart enough to know that some things should not be part of your work discussions. However, some do it anyway. What should you avoid? Here you go.

According to a new article by Business Insider

1. How others spend their time and money

2. Coworkers' meal choices and preferences

3. Plans to leave the company or look for a new job

4. Salary details

5. Frequent mentions of stress and burnout

6. Recaps from your scandalous weekend

7. Details about your love life

8. Deep dives into medical and health troubles

I think we all have had that co-worker who seems to break all these rules. The one that stands out the most to me is number 3. Why would you discuss your plans to look for a new job? If you do that you may be looking for a new job sooner than you think.

discussionsWork
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Team Giannis reacts against Team LeBron in the second quarter during the NBA All-Star game
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 16Michael Garaventa
Sometimes, life just requires a food fix. That's when you want a quick, tasty bite to eat without having to prepare it.
Human InterestNorth Carolina’s Most Popular Fast Food FixAnne Erickson
Verizon Wireless Offering $20 Credit for Service Disruption
Human InterestVerizon Wireless Offering $20 Credit for Service DisruptionRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect