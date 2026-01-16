Top 8 Topics You Should Never Discuss At Work
I think most people are smart enough to know that some things should not be part of your work discussions. However, some do it anyway. What should you avoid? Here…
I think most people are smart enough to know that some things should not be part of your work discussions. However, some do it anyway. What should you avoid? Here you go.
According to a new article by Business Insider
1. How others spend their time and money
2. Coworkers' meal choices and preferences
3. Plans to leave the company or look for a new job
4. Salary details
5. Frequent mentions of stress and burnout
6. Recaps from your scandalous weekend
7. Details about your love life
8. Deep dives into medical and health troubles
I think we all have had that co-worker who seems to break all these rules. The one that stands out the most to me is number 3. Why would you discuss your plans to look for a new job? If you do that you may be looking for a new job sooner than you think.