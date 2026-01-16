Top 8 Topics You Should Never Discuss At Work

I think most people are smart enough to know that some things should not be part of your work discussions. However, some do it anyway. What should you avoid? Here you go.

I think we all have had that co-worker who seems to break all these rules. The one that stands out the most to me is number 3. Why would you discuss your plans to look for a new job? If you do that you may be looking for a new job sooner than you think.