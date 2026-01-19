Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Aaron Lewis Announces 53-Date 2026 American Tour With The Stateliners

Aaron Lewis has announced a new slate of 2026 tour dates, extending from January through August with coast-to-coast routing across the Midwest, West Coast, Northeast, and South. The schedule includes…

Jennifer Eggleston
Aaron Lewis performs onstage for the Big Machine 20th Anniversary concert at Lower Broadway on August 29, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images

Aaron Lewis has announced a new slate of 2026 tour dates, extending from January through August with coast-to-coast routing across the Midwest, West Coast, Northeast, and South. The schedule includes stops at major venues such as Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, the Ryman Auditorium, Peppermill Concert Hall, and Billy Bob's Texas, as well as multiple casino resorts across several states.

The official kickoff is scheduled for late January at Downstream Casino Resort in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Additional high-profile stops are expected at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Las Vegas's Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort, reinforcing the tour's blend of historic halls and modern entertainment destinations.

The tour is presented as Aaron Lewis's solo act with his backing band, The Stateliners, rather than Staind performances. Fifteen new dates are included in this rollout, with a press emphasis on raw honesty, stripped-down storytelling, and unapologetic music that aligns with Lewis's country catalog.

Lewis is recognized for traditional country music and personal lyrics, which Lewis promotes through multimedia coverage of the tour. In particular, he showcases his latest solo release, The Hill, which has already achieved significant streaming success. In fact, he has received a Pandora Billionaires Plaque for exceeding one billion streams.

“The best songs come from a place of authenticity,” explained Lewis. “This one started as a conversation with friends as we picked up items around the room with ‘Made In China' stamped on the bottom. And we put pen to paper.”

The setlist is expected to lean heavily on Lewis's country material while also incorporating a handful of crossover favorites, including "Am I the Only One," "Country Boy," "Endless Summer," and selections from The Hill. A secondary feature accompanies the tour announcement, spotlighting 30 outlaw country songs that helped define the movement.

Staind formed in 1995, went on hiatus in 2012, and reunited in 2019. Their latest album, Confessions of the Fallen, was released in 2023. 

Ticket information can be found on Aaron Lewis's official website and through linked ticketing platforms.

aaron lewisStaindThe Stateliners
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City.
MusicKelly Clarkson Covers Red Clay Strays Song on Talk Show After Return From BreakJennifer Eggleston
Lainey Wilson performs the halftime show during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MusicLainey Wilson Joins Chris Stapleton’s 2026 Tour After Expressing Collaboration WishJennifer Eggleston
Clay Walker performs at The Grand Ole Opry on March 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicClay Walker Announces 29-Date Tour Across U.S. and Canada Starting Jan. 23Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect