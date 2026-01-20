dishin' with debbie braciole

Backstage Country
I know we're all trying to keep New Year's Resolutions. Or, maybe some have already fractured those promises. Regardless, we all need a little comfort food from time to time. And this recipe fits that bill. I first heard of this recipe watching an episode of the old sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond.” There are many variations of the dish, but this is one I found recently and fell in love with it. It’s comfort food on all levels…sight, smell and taste.

In the episode, the characters were once again making fun of the fact that Ray's wife, Debra, was a bad cook. However, on one particular night she surprises everyone with her ability to make this one certain dish which happens to be a Barone family favorite. In fact, it's matriarch Marie's signature dish. When Debra's version delights the family, conflict arises over Marie losing her place as 'Top Chef.'

Anyway, I had never heard of the much talked about dish that was subject of the episode. So, I decided to look it up. I found this version of Braciole. I tackled it. And, I felt a sense of accomplishment that rivaled that of the whole Barone family! LOL.

Despite its impressive presentation, the dish is surprisingly uncomplicated in preparation. Plus, the finished product is so tender and flavorful. So, next time you're having friends or family over for dinner, give this one a try. They'll be knocked out. And, you won't be disappointed.

It's perfect for these cold winter nights. Thank you to an old sitcom for providing a lot of laughs and comfort food inspiration. I'm happy to share this Braciole recipe with you and your family!

Ingredients:

1-1.5 pound flank steak

salt and pepper

3 C tomato or jarred spaghetti sauce

1/3 C parmesan cheese

1/3 C mozzarella or provolone cheese

1/3 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

2 cloves minced garlic

2 T. butter

1 C white wine

kitchen twine

Directions:

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Pound flank steak as thinly as possible or carefully butterfly it to create a thinner piece. Mix the cheeses, breadcrumbs and garlic in a bowl. Spread them out even over the steak. Roll up the steak and tie up at 3-4 intervals with twine. This is to make sure the filling stays put during cooking. Melt butter in Dutch oven over medium high heat and sear the steak bundle on all sides. Then add wine and bring to a bubble. Pour tomato sauce over steak. Cover with lid and place in oven for 90 minutes. Baste every 30 minutes with sauce. After cooking is complete, remove and let rest 10 minutes. Remove twine before serving. Serve with sauce.

Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
