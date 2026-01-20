dishin' with debbie braciole

I know we're all trying to keep New Year's Resolutions. Or, maybe some have already fractured those promises. Regardless, we all need a little comfort food from time to time. And this recipe fits that bill. I first heard of this recipe watching an episode of the old sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond.” There are many variations of the dish, but this is one I found recently and fell in love with it. It’s comfort food on all levels…sight, smell and taste.

In the episode, the characters were once again making fun of the fact that Ray's wife, Debra, was a bad cook. However, on one particular night she surprises everyone with her ability to make this one certain dish which happens to be a Barone family favorite. In fact, it's matriarch Marie's signature dish. When Debra's version delights the family, conflict arises over Marie losing her place as 'Top Chef.'

Anyway, I had never heard of the much talked about dish that was subject of the episode. So, I decided to look it up. I found this version of Braciole. I tackled it. And, I felt a sense of accomplishment that rivaled that of the whole Barone family! LOL.

Despite its impressive presentation, the dish is surprisingly uncomplicated in preparation. Plus, the finished product is so tender and flavorful. So, next time you're having friends or family over for dinner, give this one a try. They'll be knocked out. And, you won't be disappointed.

It's perfect for these cold winter nights. Thank you to an old sitcom for providing a lot of laughs and comfort food inspiration. I'm happy to share this Braciole recipe with you and your family!

Ingredients:

1-1.5 pound flank steak

salt and pepper

3 C tomato or jarred spaghetti sauce

1/3 C parmesan cheese

1/3 C mozzarella or provolone cheese

1/3 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

2 cloves minced garlic

2 T. butter

1 C white wine

kitchen twine

Directions: