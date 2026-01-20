Hardy and Wife Donate to Milk Bank Fund For Families in Need

HARDY and his wife Caleigh are paying it forward.

The country rock singer and his wife recently donated $45,000 to Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee, a heartfelt gift inspired by their own experience as new parents.

Turning Personal Experience Into Purpose

Through the Hardy Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the couple’s generous donation will help families get access to donor milk. What made their contribution even more special is that the organization’s Compassionate Care Fund is now called the Rosie Fund, after their daughter, Rosie Ryan Hardy.

HARDY and Caleigh: 'It is the Honor of a Lifetime'

In an Instagram post, Caleigh shared a carousel of photos from their visit to the organization, where they personally handed over the check with baby Rosie in tow. She wrote in the caption, “We are SO grateful to announce a $45,000 grant to the Mother’s Milk Bank of TN to help provide life-changing donor milk to infants all over Tennessee and neighboring states. It is the honor of a lifetime to share this incredible organization, that is now so close to our hearts, with you all! The funds will directly support the Compassionate Care Fund, now graciously renamed to “The Rosie Fund,” in honor of our own little miracle that brought us their way.”

After welcoming their first child in March last year, the couple experienced firsthand the impact of donor milk, making the cause incredibly close to their hearts. Caleigh added that they “couldn’t bear the thought of a mother not being able to provide their sweet baby with milk due to financial barriers. So, The Rosie Fund is here to ensure that families can continue to provide the life-changing nutrients that their most vulnerable ones deserve.”