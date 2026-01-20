Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Ketchup In Your Car Problem Has Been Solved

You pull out of the drive-thru. You have some hot, fresh fries. You’d love to eat them while driving. Now the problem becomes where do you put the ketchup. You…

Rob Tanner

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 25: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Kraft Foods Group Inc. said it will merge with H.J. Heinz Co. to form the third largest food and beverage company in North America with revenue of about $28 billion. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson / Staff-Getty Images

You pull out of the drive-thru. You have some hot, fresh fries. You'd love to eat them while driving. Now the problem becomes where do you put the ketchup. You don't want to make a mess in your car. Looks like the dilemma has been fixed.

Heinz.com says they have solved an age-old problem by introducing a french fry box with a built-in ketchup holder. The "Heinz Dipper" allows people to eat their french fries in the car without getting ketchup all over their fingers or causing a mess.

According to Heinz, the future of dipping is here. They say, We don’t know why the fry box wasn’t always designed this way. We just know you can’t have fries without Heinz. So, we fixed it.

This may deserve some kind of prize for solving one of the worlds biggest problems. Or maybe not.

ketchupProblem
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Young multiracial people drinking beer at brewery bar out doors - Happy family having barbecue party in backyard restaurant patio - Concept about friends enjoying time together - Focus on pint glass
Human InterestThings To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: January 23-January 25Jennifer Eggleston
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: A passenger enters a security checkpoint where travelers who are not compliant with Real ID changes for air travel are directed at O'Hare International Airport on May 07, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. As of today, air travelers must have a Real ID or equivalent form of identification to verify their identity before passing through airport security to avoid delays or the risk of being unable to fly. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Human InterestTSA Will Charge $45 Fee for Travelers Without REAL ID Starting Feb. 1
Universal Orlando Reveals New Fast & Furious Coaster Coming in 2027
Human InterestUniversal Orlando Reveals New Fast & Furious Coaster Coming in 2027Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect