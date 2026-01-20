The Ketchup In Your Car Problem Has Been Solved

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 25: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Kraft Foods Group Inc. said it will merge with H.J. Heinz Co. to form the third largest food and beverage company in North America with revenue of about $28 billion. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

You pull out of the drive-thru. You have some hot, fresh fries. You'd love to eat them while driving. Now the problem becomes where do you put the ketchup. You don't want to make a mess in your car. Looks like the dilemma has been fixed.

Heinz.com says they have solved an age-old problem by introducing a french fry box with a built-in ketchup holder. The "Heinz Dipper" allows people to eat their french fries in the car without getting ketchup all over their fingers or causing a mess.

According to Heinz, the future of dipping is here. They say, We don’t know why the fry box wasn’t always designed this way. We just know you can’t have fries without Heinz. So, we fixed it.