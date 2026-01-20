Backstage Country
World’s Strongest Beer Makes Your Tongue Go Numb

I really don't know why we need this, but it is here nonetheless. A beer that will numb your tongue and who knows what else.

Rob Tanner

close up of cold glass of beer in a bar on a wooden table

Getty Images Stock Photo

I really don't know why we need this, but it is here nonetheless. A beer that will numb your tongue and who knows what else.

The Takeout says Scottish Beithir Fire, the world's strongest beer, boasts an astounding 75% alcohol by volume and costs $62 per bottle. The beer is best served with cherry syrup and lemon juice for a smoother taste. The beer heats the mouth, numbs the tongue, challenges taste buds, and offers a malted barley-like finish. Some reviewers find it overwhelmingly strong

Not only does this seem unnecessary, but it also seems like a dangerous drink. I would think you could cause some real bodily damage by drinking too much of this beverage. Not even considering what it will do to the senses of those who partake. And what will they do after drinking a beer this strong?

