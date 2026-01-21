Top 10 Money Worries In January
If you have money problems, all months of the year are difficult. But for the general population, the month of January seems to bring along the most problems with cash and cash flow.
According to a new survey by Virgin Money
1. Worry about higher energy bills in winter
2. Difficulty saving any money
3. Worry about unexpected expenses
4. Stress about clearing festive spending or holiday debt
5. Concern about car-related costs
6. Worry about credit card debt
7. Struggling to afford social activities after Christmas
8. Struggling to pay household bills
9. Concern about council tax payments
10. Pressure to stick to New Year financial resolutions
Obviously January is when all the credit card statements come from the holidays. That means Christmas, and many people forget that the end of November might be on this statement. So that means money spent on Thanksgiving.