Disneyland Says Goodbye To Evil Queen

People.com says an actress has been “let go” from Disneyland after her wicked performances as the Evil Queen from “Snow White” went viral. Actress Sabrina Von B. racked up millions…

People.com says an actress has been "let go" from Disneyland after her wicked performances as the Evil Queen from "Snow White" went viral. Actress Sabrina Von B. racked up millions of views and likes from TikTok videos that showed her trolling Disney visitors with cutting insults and devilish faces. She worked at the park for eight years, but wasn't allowed to reveal her true identity until she lost her job. The reason for her firing is unclear, but some believe Disney was concerned that she had become too famous outside of her role.

Sabrina says, "With Disney, it is a bit scary because they want to protect the magic, and in the comments, people were trying to get my identity. I'll say that I protected the magic all the way until the end, and I never came out publicly and said, 'This is me,' or anything until they ultimately let me go. That's when I spoke out publicly on it."​

Of course this is one side of the story. Either way, I am sure the wicked queen will be missed.

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
