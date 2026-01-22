Disneyland Says Goodbye To Evil Queen

People.com says an actress has been "let go" from Disneyland after her wicked performances as the Evil Queen from "Snow White" went viral. Actress Sabrina Von B. racked up millions of views and likes from TikTok videos that showed her trolling Disney visitors with cutting insults and devilish faces. She worked at the park for eight years, but wasn't allowed to reveal her true identity until she lost her job. The reason for her firing is unclear, but some believe Disney was concerned that she had become too famous outside of her role.

Sabrina says, "With Disney, it is a bit scary because they want to protect the magic, and in the comments, people were trying to get my identity. I'll say that I protected the magic all the way until the end, and I never came out publicly and said, 'This is me,' or anything until they ultimately let me go. That's when I spoke out publicly on it."​