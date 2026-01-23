Brandon Lake Hosts Songwriting Retreat With Country Stars, Produces 43 Songs in Five Days

A faith-centered, star-studded songwriting retreat hosted by Brandon Lake brought together more than 25 country artists and songwriters for an immersive creative gathering that yielded 43 new songs in just five days. A video montage from the retreat captures performances and moments of collaboration, signaling substantial material that could culminate in future releases or a full album.

In the caption to his new clip, Lake explains why he has decided to venture into the country arena with what looks to be a full album, "God put a dream in my heart to start loving on and encouraging those leading in the country music space, and shortly after, He just started flinging wide the doors. So the other week, my team and I had the honor of hosting over 25 of the best Country Music artists and songwriters, along with some of my closest friends in the faith-based music space".

He then reveals that they ended the retreat with almost 50 songs, "I knew we'd get something special, but I never would've thought we'd get over 43+ songs in 5 days...IDK what this next chapter looks like BUT I know it's gonna be special cause it was birthed from genuine love and friendship."

He continued, "Praying God continues to allow me to love this community that's blessed me so much, and if He's willing, allow me to contribute a lil something of my own. Thank you to everyone who poured out your heart and poured into me over those special 5 days". The South Carolina native concludes with a heartfelt sign-off, "God bless Country & Christian Music!"

Participants included Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, HARDY, Dan + Shay, Bailey Zimmerman, and Russell Dickerson. The project list also includes the track "The Jesus I Know," with contributions from Luke Laird and Emily Weisband, as well as additional collaborators such as producers Micah Nichols, Hank Bentley, Jacob Sooter, Trannie S. Anderson, and Hillsong United's Benjamin William Hastings.

Since their viral collaborations during the Jelly Roll Era, Lake has shown signs of being a viable crossover artist in Country Music. Appearing on a nationally televised episode of the Grand Ole Opry in 2025, along with Leadership Worship Collaborating at CMA Fest, he released his first established studio album while simultaneously touring and being nominated for the CMA Awards. Included in this will be an all-new version of "When a Cowboy Prays," a duet with Cody Johnson slated for release in 2026.