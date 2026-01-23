Backstage Country
Good Samaritan Trips Suspect

Sometimes, a little help from the public is really appreciated by the local police. This lady really put her foot into it.

Gulf Coast News says a Port Charlotte, Florida, a man was recently arrested after a chaotic police chase that ended with him hiding in a CVS.  Officers stopped Andrew Brown for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of US 41. He threw the bike and then ran to a nearby CVS Pharmacy, where he posed as a customer. Deputies entered the CVS before Brown ran out the front door. A Good Samaritan tripped him into a ditch before officers pounced and arrested him. Onlookers praised the woman's actions, exclaiming, "Girl power!"

I wonder if CVS gave this lady some extra bucks for her help? But please remember not to put yourself in harm's way or make the police officer's job harder.

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
