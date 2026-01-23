Good Samaritan Trips Suspect
Sometimes, a little help from the public is really appreciated by the local police. This lady really put her foot into it. Gulf Coast News says a Port Charlotte, Florida,…
Gulf Coast News says a Port Charlotte, Florida, a man was recently arrested after a chaotic police chase that ended with him hiding in a CVS. Officers stopped Andrew Brown for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of US 41. He threw the bike and then ran to a nearby CVS Pharmacy, where he posed as a customer. Deputies entered the CVS before Brown ran out the front door. A Good Samaritan tripped him into a ditch before officers pounced and arrested him. Onlookers praised the woman's actions, exclaiming, "Girl power!"
I wonder if CVS gave this lady some extra bucks for her help? But please remember not to put yourself in harm's way or make the police officer's job harder.