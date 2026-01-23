Football is Great Prep for the Stage—Just Ask Riley Green

Riley Green seems destined to be a star. With his undeniable talent, handsome good looks, natural swagger, and commanding stage presence, he is one of those lucky individuals who managed to turn their passion into a paying career. But before selling out stadiums, winning major awards, and filling up bins with bras, Green’s career path while still in college was a bit different, yet it prepped him for a life in the spotlight.

Riley Green: Being a Quarterback Helped With Confidence

In an interview with ABC News, Green credits his quarterback days with his confidence to perform in front of thousands of screaming fans. “Being a quarterback, you’ve gotta have a certain level of confidence to go out there and lead the pack, I guess,” the Alabama native said. “And if you’re gonna get up on stage in front of people and sing about stuff you made up, you’ve gotta have some level of confidence then, too. You know what I mean.”

He added, “It’s one thing if you’re just an amazing singer and you’re singing a song you know everybody is gonna sing along to. But I had to go out there and win ‘em over with songs that I made up, and that’s a pretty scary thing for anybody, I’m sure. So, you know, definitely the confidence that playing team sports gives you, it definitely helped me out and helped me get to where I am now.”

What’s Next For Him?

Following an eventful 2025, Green’s 2026 seems to be as busy, if not busier. He’s set to start with his Cowboy As It Gets Tour, scheduled for several shows in Australia, and appearances in different music festivals throughout the year.