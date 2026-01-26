Jelly Roll Shares Tribute to Wife Bunnie Xo While Teasing New Song

To celebrate Bunnie Xo’s birthday, country star Jelly Roll shared a loving tribute on Instagram for her. Aside from the sweet-as-candy message the rapper penned for Bunnie, he also teased an unreleased track that’s already making country music fans swoon.

A Tribute Straight from the Heart

Roll also shared a video of himself and Bunnie sitting together, seemingly offering a behind-the-scenes look at the song’s music video shoot. In the caption, Roll called his other half “a woman who spends her entire life celebrating everyone else,” and described her as fearless, inspiring, bold, and someone who lifts other women up.

He also wrote that meeting her was one of the most life-changing moments he’s ever had and thanked her for being the rock of their family and the only human who truly makes their house a home.

He ended the post with, “I love you endlessly, HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Jelly Roll Teases ‘Thorns’

Aside from the caption he wrote paying tribute to Bunnie, Roll used a snippet from an unreleased song titled “Thorns” as the background music. In the clip, he sings, “Every thorn has its rose / Every rough has a diamond / Every cloud I've ever know / Had the sun sunk right behind it / Every lost has a found / Look at me, girl, standing next to you right now / Thought I'd always be alone / But every thorn has its rose,” lyrics that perfectly capture how he feels about Bunnie and his gratitude for her being his rose.