Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Jelly Roll Shares Tribute to Wife Bunnie Xo While Teasing New Song

To celebrate Bunnie Xo’s birthday, country star Jelly Roll shared a loving tribute on Instagram for her. Aside from the sweet-as-candy message the rapper penned for Bunnie, he also teased an unreleased track that’s already…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Jelly Roll performs in Washington, DC
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

To celebrate Bunnie Xo’s birthday, country star Jelly Roll shared a loving tribute on Instagram for her. Aside from the sweet-as-candy message the rapper penned for Bunnie, he also teased an unreleased track that’s already making country music fans swoon.  

A Tribute Straight from the Heart  

Roll also shared a video of himself and Bunnie sitting together, seemingly offering a behind-the-scenes look at the song’s music video shoot. In the caption, Roll called his other half “a woman who spends her entire life celebrating everyone else,” and described her as fearless, inspiring, bold, and someone who lifts other women up.   

He also wrote that meeting her was one of the most life-changing moments he’s ever had and thanked her for being the rock of their family and the only human who truly makes their house a home.  

He ended the post with, “I love you endlessly, HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”  

Jelly Roll Teases ‘Thorns’  

Aside from the caption he wrote paying tribute to Bunnie, Roll used a snippet from an unreleased song titled “Thorns” as the background music. In the clip, he sings, “Every thorn has its rose / Every rough has a diamond / Every cloud I've ever know / Had the sun sunk right behind it / Every lost has a found / Look at me, girl, standing next to you right now / Thought I'd always be alone / But every thorn has its rose,” lyrics that perfectly capture how he feels about Bunnie and his gratitude for her being his rose.  

The couple, who married in 2016, have been open about their past and the hardships they faced early on in their relationship. Thankfully, they’ve overcome those challenges, and in the process, proved the haters wrong. 

Bunnie XoJelly Roll
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on 2026 Tour Plans
MusicCarrie Underwood Shares Update on 2026 Tour PlansYvette Dela Cruz
Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
MusicBailey Zimmerman Gets Real in a Heartfelt Post About the Past YearYvette Dela Cruz
A general view of an outdoor music festival
MusicWatershed Festival Taking a Break This YearYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect