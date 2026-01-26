Register for your chance to win tickets to see Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine in IMAX

Register for your chance to win tickets to see Eric Church’s groundbreaking Evangeline vs. The Machine exclusively in IMAX. Filmed over two electrifying, sold-out nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. this one-of-a-kind concert event captures the CMA Entertainer of the Year performing his eighth studio album front-to-back before reimagining fan favorites like “Desperate Man,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Sinners Like Me,” “Mistress Named Music,” and “Springsteen.” Backed by a 6-piece band, 4-piece horn section, 4-piece string section, 8-piece choir, and powerhouse vocalist Joanna Cotten, Church transforms the stage into a thrilling fusion of country, rock, blues, and soul.

For the “Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine Comes Alive " Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Jan. 26th, 2026, and 11:59 PM on Feb. 06, 2026, by visiting www.power98fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on Feb. 7th, 2026, and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to the "Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine Comes Alive at various movie theaters on Feb. 11th, 2026. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $38. 10 (20) prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WSOC-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!