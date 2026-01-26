Backstage Country
What’s Going On With Keith Urban And Jennifer Lopez

Keith Urban is now a single guy, and it looks like he may have some interest from another big star. Or maybe just a really good friend.

Keith Urban is on stage smiling in a black t-shirt.
Keith Urban is now a single guy, and it looks like he may have some interest from another big star. Or maybe just a really good friend.

OK! Magazine says Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly finding solace in each other following their recent divorces. Friends reveal, "She felt a real urge to reach out and see how he was coping, simply to let him know he wasn't alone. When her own marriage fell apart, the messages of support she received stayed with her, and she hasn't forgotten how much that compassion mattered. They are acting as each other's comfort blanket.

Keith has genuinely appreciated the warmth and understanding Jennifer has shown him. At a time when many people have instinctively taken Nicole's side, her willingness to offer support has felt especially meaningful. She believes he is fundamentally a good person and has been deeply troubled by what she sees as unfair and damaging attacks on his character."

