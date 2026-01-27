Mitchell Tenpenny Releases ‘You Phase,’ Sets April Tour Dates With HARDY

Mitchell Tenpenny just launched into 2026 with his first official release of the year, "You Phase." The single was released on Jan. 23 and has been accompanied by an official music video, marking the beginning of another cycle for Mitchell after his 2024 album, The 3rd. The release continues the momentum Tenpenny built with "Therapy," which arrived in October.

Written by Tenpenny alongside Andy Albert and Cory Crowder, "You Phase" is built around a clever wordplay concept centered on the phrase "you phase." The song explores how a relationship can define a period of personal identity before that sense of self is rediscovered. Lyrically, it reflects growth, self-awareness, and the evolving nature of relationships and personal direction.

"We went into the writing session with the goal of writing something with a cool play on words," Mitchell recalls. "When I heard the phrase 'you phase' mentioned in the room that day, I knew exactly how to write this song."

"I've personally had so many phases in my life, some good and some bad," he continues. "Referring to a phase in the song as a relationship was certainly a unique concept. I have never heard it expressed in that way. We all go through transitions in our lives with relationships, careers, and more, trying to figure out who we are and where we want to be."

"You Phase" follows The 3rd, released in September 2024, and positions Tenpenny for an active year ahead. In 2026, he will headline his own shows while also joining HARDY on the Country! Country! Tour beginning in April. The touring schedule underscores a broad promotional push supporting new music throughout the year.