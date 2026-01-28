Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Coach Belichick Gets Snubbed By Hall Of Fame

This seems like a no-brainer. Coach Bill Belichick is one of the most successful coaches of all time. The numbers don’t lie. It really shouldn’t matter what you personally think…

Rob Tanner
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 27: Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots watches the action against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA – OCTOBER 27: Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots watches the action against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

This seems like a no-brainer. Coach Bill Belichick is one of the most successful coaches of all time. The numbers don't lie. It really shouldn't matter what you personally think of the man.

In his first year of eligibility, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as a head coach and two more as a defensive coordinator, was not voted into the Hall of Fame. Belichick needed to receive at least 40 votes from a 50-person panel (80 percent) to gain enshrinement.

Players like J.J. Watt and Patrick Mahomes expressed shock at the decision. Even fans are calling the omission "criminal" and "egregious." ESPN says Belichick was "disappointed" with the outcome.

Did this all happen because of his recent romance with a lady many many years younger than him? We probably will never know.

Bill BelichickHall of Fame
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Southwest Airlines Enforces New “Plus-Size” Customer Policy
Human InterestSouthwest Airlines Enforces New “Plus-Size” Customer PolicyRandi Moultrie
Serena Williams of United States smiles during her Ladies Final match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on day three of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 28Michael Garaventa
Challenger Center Honors 40th Anniversary of Challenger Crew
Human InterestChallenger Center Honors 40th Anniversary of Challenger CrewRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect