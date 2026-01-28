Coach Belichick Gets Snubbed By Hall Of Fame
This seems like a no-brainer. Coach Bill Belichick is one of the most successful coaches of all time. The numbers don't lie. It really shouldn't matter what you personally think of the man.
In his first year of eligibility, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as a head coach and two more as a defensive coordinator, was not voted into the Hall of Fame. Belichick needed to receive at least 40 votes from a 50-person panel (80 percent) to gain enshrinement.
Players like J.J. Watt and Patrick Mahomes expressed shock at the decision. Even fans are calling the omission "criminal" and "egregious." ESPN says Belichick was "disappointed" with the outcome.
Did this all happen because of his recent romance with a lady many many years younger than him? We probably will never know.