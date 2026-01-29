Buffets Are Back And We’re Puzzled

As I typically do each day, I was watching the Today Show. And they did a story that indicated buffets are back. Yep! The once beloved bang for your buck heat lamp extravaganza all but disappeared during COVID. But now, people are flocking to them to load up and stretch a dollar.

I remember when the buffet was like going to Disney World. Yards and yards of piping hot food you could fill your plate with drew crowds back in the day. Think about when you first discovered the concept. What do you mean they're really going to let me keep going back again and again?! And...dessert was included, too?! Then the pandemic hit. No one could imagine there was a time when everyone just lined up shoulder to shoulder to self serve food covered in nothing but a sneeze guard. And just like that they went away.

But according to this story I saw, buffets are back. I suppose the thoughts we had during COVID have faded, and we're trying to make our dollars last. After all, eating out has become insanely expensive. The appeal of getting more food for your dollar doesn't puzzle me. However, what has me scratching my head in what seems to be a diet shot/pill obsessed world is the idea of eating 'til you bust. There seems to be a disconnect.

Everywhere I look people are shrinking in size right before my eyes. I applaud folks getting healthy and shedding weight. So it seems the audience for buffets would also be shrinking. Apparently though, Yelp says searches for 'buffets near me' have surged and are up as much as 250%, helping to contribute to what's now a $700 billion industry. So, yes, buffets are back. Also, with pricing at between $14 and $35 per person, the math makes sense to a lot of folks.

And they've upped their game with table side grills and hot pots becoming more popular. All you can eat Koeran BBQ and Hot Pot searches soared to nearly 600%! Those Hot Pot type restaurants are popping up everywhere. They're delicious and fun.