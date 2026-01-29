Backstage Country
Shenandoah Presents Luke Bryan With No. 1 Plaque at Mexico Beach Concert

Shenandoah surprised Luke Bryan on stage at Crash My Playa in Riviera Maya, Mexico, on Jan. 18 with a commemorative No. 1 plaque celebrating their collaboration “Sunday in the South”…

Shenandoah surprised Luke Bryan on stage at Crash My Playa in Riviera Maya, Mexico, on Jan. 18 with a commemorative No. 1 plaque celebrating their collaboration "Sunday in the South" featuring Jason Aldean. The presentation took place in front of a packed beachside crowd, immediately following Shenandoah's performance of the song alongside Bryan during the festival set.

The surprise was led by Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon, who paused the show to reveal a giant road case containing the plaque. The honor recognized "Sunday in the South" reaching the No. 1 position on the charts, a milestone that underscores the song's cross-generational reach and broad fan support.

"Luke never ceases to amaze me," says Marty Raybon, Shenandoah lead singer. "From the moment the show starts, he has a way of pulling everyone in, setting the tone for the night, and making sure everyone is having a great time. Crash My Playa was an absolute blast!"

Raybon also praised Bryan for helping carry Shenandoah's traditional country sound to new audiences, calling the collaboration a meaningful full-circle moment for the band. "Sunday in the South," released through Shenandoah's own 8 Track Entertainment, serves as a tribute to the group's signature style that first resonated with fans in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Luke Bryan is a headliner at Crash My Playa, sharing the stage throughout the event with Shenandoah and fellow artists including Dierks Bentley, Riley Green, Parker McCollum, and Dustin Lynch. The plaque presentation added a celebratory highlight to an already high-energy, fan-driven weekend on the beach.

