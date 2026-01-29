This Day in Country History: January 29

Playing Madison Square Garden in New York City is a big deal, and Keith Urban had a performance at this prestigious venue on Jan. 29, 2014. Garth Brooks decided to turn down a trophy for Favorite Artist of the Year at the 1995 American Music Awards, and Hillary Scott and her husband welcomed a baby on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Keith Urban had a milestone, and Nashville got a new bar and restaurant on January 29.

2014: Keith Urban held a show at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York City. This was part of Urban's Light the Fuse Tour, and he performed songs like "Long Hot Summer" and "You Look Good in My Shirt."

2016: The founders of the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville announced that they were acquiring the neighboring Lawrence Records building to create a new food and beverage site that helps reflect the spirit of Nashville and Johnny Cash's music.

Cultural Milestones

From Glen Campbell to Garth Brooks, these were cultural milestones for Jan. 29:

1969: The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour debuted on TV. This nationally televised show showcased country music artists who later became household names. Campbell's hit song "Gentle on My Mind" became the theme song that aired 91 episodes with guests like Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Mel Tillis.

1995: Garth Brooks refused the trophy for Favorite Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards. Brooks felt that other artists, particularly Hootie & the Blowfish, were more deserving of this award than he was. He said this with no disrespect for the people who voted for him or the American Music Awards association.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Record certifications for this day included:

1970: The Man in Black's album, Hello, I'm Johnny Cash, received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Hit songs from this iconic album included "If I Were a Carpenter" and "To Beat the Devil."

2016: Blake Shelton's single "Sangria" received a Platinum certification from the RIAA. In addition, Jason Aldean's "Burnin' It Down" had gotten a 2x Platinum certification, and his single "Hicktown" also received a Platinum certification on this date.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new baby and an announcement for a major festival cancellation happened on Jan. 29.

2019: Hillary Scott from Lady A and her husband, Chris Tyrell, welcomed twin daughters, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn. The couple was excited to have new babies and relished having twin girls to add to their family.

2021: Officials for the annual Stagecoach Country Music Festival held in Coachella Valley, California, announced they had to cancel the 2021 concert due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival returned in 2022 for its spring season.