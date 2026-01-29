What Would You Do Wednesday Expensive Wine

I have been dating a woman for two and a half weeks. We were out to dinner this past weekend when she ordered an incredibly expensive glass of wine. She could see I was uncomfortable with the purchase. I didn't say anything at the time, but brought it up on the way home. I told her that I would have appreciated her asking permission to order the wine. She responded by saying she shouldn't have to ask for permission to order a glass of wine, especially if I'm the one that asked her out on a date. I said I wouldn't have cared if it wasn’t an inexpensive glass, but she ordered the most expensive one on the menu. Should she have asked for permission?