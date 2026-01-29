What Would You Do Wednesday Expensive Wine

Backstage Country
Every Wednesday, we take on your relationship problems. The brilliant Tanner in the Morning show listeners chime in on your situation. Here is this week's issue.

I have been dating a woman for two and a half weeks. We were out to dinner this past weekend when she ordered an incredibly expensive glass of wine. She could see I was uncomfortable with the purchase. I didn't say anything at the time, but brought it up on the way home. I told her that I would have appreciated her asking permission to order the wine. She responded by saying she shouldn't have to ask for permission to order a glass of wine, especially if I'm the one that asked her out on a date. I said I wouldn't have cared if it wasn’t an inexpensive glass, but she ordered the most expensive one on the menu. Should she have asked for permission?

What would you do?

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
