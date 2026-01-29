What Would You Do Wednesday Expensive Wine
Every Wednesday, we take on your relationship problems. The brilliant Tanner in the Morning show listeners chime in on your situation. Here is this week's issue.
I have been dating a woman for two and a half weeks. We were out to dinner this past weekend when she ordered an incredibly expensive glass of wine. She could see I was uncomfortable with the purchase. I didn't say anything at the time, but brought it up on the way home. I told her that I would have appreciated her asking permission to order the wine. She responded by saying she shouldn't have to ask for permission to order a glass of wine, especially if I'm the one that asked her out on a date. I said I wouldn't have cared if it wasn’t an inexpensive glass, but she ordered the most expensive one on the menu. Should she have asked for permission?
What would you do?