Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Man Gets Stuck To Toilet Seat.

Now this is embarrassing. Imagine being this guy when rescuers swung open the door to a portable potty. Ouch. The Macomb Daily says a Roseville, Michigan man was rescued last…

Rob Tanner
A person flushing a toilet on a washroom.
Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/ Getty Images

Now this is embarrassing. Imagine being this guy when rescuers swung open the door to a portable potty. Ouch.

The Macomb Daily says a Roseville, Michigan man was rescued last Friday morning after becoming stuck to a porta-potty seat during subzero temperatures, an incident he says began when he accidentally sat in some water on the seat. “I had to go so badly, I pulled down my pants and sat down,” the man explained. “At first I thought it was just my butt sweat, but after a minute I realized I had actually sat in someone else’s pee. I panicked and tried to get up, but my skin was frozen to the seat.”

Fortunately, another man, Corey Woodruff of Macomb, had stopped nearby to use another porta-potty and heard the screams. He called 9 1 1. Then the hilarity started. Ouch, Ouch, Ouch.

stuckToilet
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Tracy Hamlin
Human InterestThings To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: January 30-February 1Jennifer Eggleston
Karl Malone #32, Power Forward for the Utah Jazz looks at the basketball as he prepares to make a free throw
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 30Michael Garaventa
buffets
Human InterestBuffets Are Back And We’re PuzzledDebbie Nance
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect