Michigan Man Gets Stuck To Toilet Seat.

The Macomb Daily says a Roseville, Michigan man was rescued last Friday morning after becoming stuck to a porta-potty seat during subzero temperatures, an incident he says began when he accidentally sat in some water on the seat. “I had to go so badly, I pulled down my pants and sat down,” the man explained. “At first I thought it was just my butt sweat, but after a minute I realized I had actually sat in someone else’s pee. I panicked and tried to get up, but my skin was frozen to the seat.”