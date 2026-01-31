Snow Days Call For Snow Cream

You scream, I scream, we all scream for snow cream. Wow, it's been a long time since I made this Southern staple. We don't get a lot of chances for the fluffy white stuff in these parts. But when we do, you can bet every southerner has a preferred recipe for this delicacy.

Growing up in Texas, our snow days were few and far between, too. However, we did have enough to sear into my brain the memory of creamy, sweet goodness that is 'Snow Cream.' There are few things that instantly bring those childhood moments back to life. But this one does.

Snow cream recipes are very similar no matter who you ask. But there are a few tips and tricks of the trade, so to speak. And I wanted to share our tried and true formula.

First, start with fresh, clean snow. We set a metal mixing bowl out on our porch to collect the falling snow. We didn't want to try and scrape it off surfaces that might contaminate with things like dirt, animal tracks and the like. It didn't take long with the rate of our snowfall to collect enough. We needed about 8 cups.

Some folks use milk or heavy cream. That is totally fine. The texture might be little less luxurious...but still delicious. We used sweetened condensed milk. The measure for our amount of snow was 1 cup...almost the whole 14 oz. can but not quite.

Now, it's pretty sweet as is. So this is optional. You can add about a half tablespoon or less or granulated sugar...or none at all depending on your taste. Next, add 1 tsp. vanilla extract and a pinch of salt. Whisk those ingredients. FYI, some use powdered sugar for a smoother texture. But I prefer the little grainy grit from the granulated sugar...another childhood memory!