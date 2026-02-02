Backstage Country
Punxsutawney Phil Is Not The Most Accurate Groundhog Weatherman

Today is Groundhog Day. USA TODAY says nearly 90 groundhogs across the nation will predict the weather today on Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil is not the most accurate forecaster, according…

Rob Tanner
Today is Groundhog Day. USA TODAY says nearly 90 groundhogs across the nation will predict the weather today on Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil is not the most accurate forecaster, according to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). 

The most accurate Groundhog forecasters according to USA TODAY and NOAA are …. 

Staten Island Chuck - 85%

General Beauregard Lee - 80%

Lander Lil - 75%

Concord Charlie - 65%

Gertie the Groundhog - 65%

Jimmy the Groundhog - 60%

Woodstock Willie - 60%

Buckeye Chuck - 55%

French Creek Freddie - 55%

Malverne Mel - 55%

We radio folks seem to be fascinated with Groundhog Day. I once had one in the studio when I worked the morning show in Muncie, Indiana. He smelled pretty funky, and bit my finger! He wasn't in the mood for any morning show silliness!

