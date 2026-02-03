Florida Sets Up Drop-Off Sites For Frozen Iguanas

Backstage Country
Rob Tanner

It got cold in Florida. The polar vortex reached the state this weekend, where some cities experienced single-digit temperatures. This caused iguanas to freeze and fall from trees. The state issued an emergency executive order allowing people to remove the frozen iguanas from their properties without permits. The state set up several sites where residents could drop off the frozen iguanas. 

This lady took it to extremes! A Hollywood, Florida, woman plans to eat the iguanas because they are an invasive species in the state.  BroBible quotes the woman as saying, “So a lot of different cultures eat Iguanas, and they eat the eggs, and they eat the legs and the tail. So these are easy snacks falling out of the tree this morning. Iguanas are an invasive species in Florida, just like the pythons and the parrots and other animals that damage our native environment.” 

Eating them? I will pass.

