Lainey Wilson Releases Preview of New Track ‘Can’t Sit Still’ Days After Netflix Documentary Announcement

Lainey Wilson is building momentum on multiple fronts as she teases new music and prepares for the release of a major Netflix documentary. The country star recently previewed a new song titled "Can't Sit Still" through a black-and-white teaser video and a rough audio clip that unlocks via cantsitstill.com. The release marks her first hint of new music in eight months, following her last single, "Somewhere Over Laredo."

The artist's most recent release reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart in December 2025 and was the biggest-added song at the time. The new teaser features a stripped-down acoustic demo transitioning into a more complete studio version with an uptempo feel, including Wilson's distinctive Louisiana accent. The snippet has been posted on Instagram and directly linked to the teaser site, building excitement for the release.

The timing has sparked speculation that "Can't Sit Still" could connect to Wilson's forthcoming Netflix documentary, Keepin' Country Cool, which is set to debut globally on Apr. 22. If tied together, the song would thematically align with a year defined by constant motion, touring, and heightened visibility following her CMA Entertainer of the Year win.

"I couldn't be more excited that this documentary is going to be on Netflix," Wilson said. "This was such a special project to make, and I hope that folks who watch it see that no dream is too big and that staying true to who you are will always lead you exactly where you're meant to be."

Keepin' Country Cool documents Wilson's life and career while on the road, focusing on both personal struggles and professional triumphs. Executive producers include Jen Gorton and Nicolas Gordon, with Amy Scott serving as director.

"What began as a fever dream project became an intimate journey with one of the most dynamic and fascinating artists of today," Scott said. "Lainey's story is deeply personal, wildly inspiring, and rooted in authenticity, and I can't imagine a better platform to share it with the world."