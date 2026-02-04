Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Game Day Snacks For Your Watch Party

It’s the biggest event of the professional football season. Many of us gather to enjoy game day snacks while watching the game and the commercials with friends. I know you’ll…

Debbie Nance
game day snacks queso fundido
Debbie Nance

It's the biggest event of the professional football season. Many of us gather to enjoy game day snacks while watching the game and the commercials with friends. I know you'll probably have wings and plenty of beverages. And I have an idea for a delicious dip with chips to add to the table.

We love plenty of game day snacks with a Southwest flair or Tex Mex. And that's the case with this irresistible Chorizo Queso Fundido served piping hot in a skillet. The presentation alone is enough to keep guests coming back for more. I love bringing the skillet straight from the oven to the table and surrounding it by chips for dipping.

The ingredients are quite simple. This one involves two types of cheese, some garlic and some chorizo...along with chips for dipping.

Ingredients:

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded queso cheese

1 garlic clove, grated

8 oz. chorizo

chips for dipping

Directions:
Heat oven to broil. Add chorizo and garlic to skillet and cook through over medium heat. Drain and set aside. In a small skillet or oven proof dish, add cheese and broil until melted and slightly browned. Top with chorizo and serve hot with chips. As an option, I added a dollop of cilantro chimichurri for serving. You could add a dollop of guacamole or just leave it all cheesy. Enjoy!

game day snacksqueso
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
Related Stories
Close up shot of unrecognizable group of friends saying toasts and drinking beer and clinking glasses in bar while watching match. Concept of Beer Fest, party, celebration, national traditions.
Human InterestThings To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: February 6 – February 8Jennifer Eggleston
McDonald’s Debuts McNugget Caviar Kits Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Human InterestMcDonald’s Debuts McNugget Caviar Kits Ahead of Valentine’s DayRandi Moultrie
Guess Who Will Choose The Next James Bond
Human InterestGuess Who Will Choose The Next James BondRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect