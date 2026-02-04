Game Day Snacks For Your Watch Party

It's the biggest event of the professional football season. Many of us gather to enjoy game day snacks while watching the game and the commercials with friends. I know you'll probably have wings and plenty of beverages. And I have an idea for a delicious dip with chips to add to the table.

We love plenty of game day snacks with a Southwest flair or Tex Mex. And that's the case with this irresistible Chorizo Queso Fundido served piping hot in a skillet. The presentation alone is enough to keep guests coming back for more. I love bringing the skillet straight from the oven to the table and surrounding it by chips for dipping.

The ingredients are quite simple. This one involves two types of cheese, some garlic and some chorizo...along with chips for dipping.

Ingredients:

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded queso cheese

1 garlic clove, grated

8 oz. chorizo

chips for dipping