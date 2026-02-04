Backstage Country
Guess Who Will Choose The Next James Bond

Have you worked in a business where the wife of the owner made a lot of the important decisions? Even if she wasn’t part of the daily business at all….

Have you worked in a business where the wife of the owner made a lot of the important decisions? Even if she wasn't part of the daily business at all. It happens. This makes sense, so some actors had better start kissing up.

Naughty But Nice claims Lauren Sánchez will allegedly choose the next James Bond because her husband Jeff’s company MGM, is producing the next 007 film. A source says,  “This is Lauren’s call now. If she’s not feeling you, it’s done. It doesn’t matter how many meetings you take or how loud the internet gets.

Lauren decides what Bond looks like. She wants someone who commands a room before he says a word. Not someone who looks like he’s carrying emotional luggage. Once Lauren makes up her mind, the conversation is over. Buzz doesn’t matter. Awards don’t matter. The decision is already made.”

So if you don't appeal to Lauren, looks like you better search for other acting gigs.

