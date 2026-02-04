Tyler Childers Earns First GRAMMY Award for ‘Bitin’ List’ at 68th Annual Ceremony

Tyler Childers just took home his first GRAMMY Award, winning Best Country Song with “Bitin' List,” from the album Snipe Hunter, which was released in 2025. The award marks an important career milestone for Tyler Childers of Lawrence County, Kentucky, and highlights the growing contributions of Eastern Kentucky to the development of contemporary country music.

The victory comes after 11 prior GRAMMY nominations, cementing Childers's rise from a regional favorite to a nationally recognized artist with reach beyond traditional country audiences. Over recent years, he has evolved into a headlining act while maintaining a sound rooted in Appalachian tradition and neotraditional country storytelling.

Childers did not attend the ceremony in person. His backing band, The Food Stamps, accepted the award on his behalf during the Premiere Ceremony and joked about a similarly named artist during the speech. “He keeps us all grinning like mules eating saw briars,” said Foods Stamps multi-instrumentalist Jesse Wells of Childers during the acceptance speech for the award.

Released in July 2025, Snipe Hunter is Childers's seventh studio album and continues the momentum that began with his breakout release, Purgatory. The authenticity of country music is evident in his songwriting, use of traditional instruments and melodies, and onstage performances; he sings with conviction.

In addition to his win, Childers was nominated at the 2026 GRAMMYs for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Contemporary Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with Margo Price. The nominations placed him in multiple overlapping categories alongside fellow Kentucky artist Chris Stapleton.

Childers and Stapleton were finalists in several of the same categories, competing against each other, including songs such as “A Song to Sing” and “Nose on the Grindstone.”