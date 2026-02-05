This Day in Country History: February 5

From GRAMMY wins to notable record certifications, Feb. 5 saw significant events for the country music industry. Shania Twain got dressed in red for an event for the American Heart Association held in 2020, and Old Dominion played two shows at the Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 5, 2025.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A Grand Ole Opry debut and several GRAMMY Award wins highlighted Feb. 5.

Montgomery Gentry released "She Couldn't Change Me" as the first single from their breakthrough album, Carrying On. The single would peak at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. 2013: Tim McGraw releases his 12th studio album, Two Lanes of Freedom. The record reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and went to No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Dan + Shay release their pop-infused single, "Glad You Exist." The upbeat track peaked at No. 21 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the US Billboard Country Airplay charts. 2023: At the 65th GRAMMY Awards, Willie Nelson took home Best Country Solo Performance for his song "Live Forever" and for Best Country Album for A Beautiful Time. The Best Country Duo/Group Performance went to Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde for their "Never Wanted To Be That Girl."

Cultural Milestones

Performing for charity showcases the warmth and caring of country music stars, as we saw on Feb. 5.

2020: Shania Twain walked the runway with other celebrities for The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Annual Red Dress Collection. Twain wore a sparkly red floor-length ball gown for the event, then performed "That Don't Impress Me Much" in a red jumpsuit.

Willie Nelson takes home the first country music award at the 65th GRAMMY Awards for Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of Billy Joe Shaver's "Live Forever." The singer-songwriter won the Best Country Album award the same night for "A Beautiful Time." 2025: Old Dominion played two shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as part of their 7 for 7 Ryman Residency. Brothers Osborne joined Old Dominion for the song "Rum." Proceeds from this show went to various charities, including St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and the Opry Trust Fund.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A fun concert and a couple of record certifications were notable events for Feb. 5.

1962: The first of two initial recording sessions for Ray Charles' groundbreaking album, Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, occurs at Capitol Studios in New York. Its lead single, "I Can't Stop Loving You," received massive airplay on country radio stations and won Charles an award at the 5th Annual GRAMMY Awards the next year.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country music has also undergone challenges and changes that have impacted the culture and the wider music industry.

2016: A new species of spider discovered in California is named after Country legend Johnny Cash. The tarantula, named Aphonopelma johnnycashi, was one of 14 new species found near Folsom Prison in California, for which Cash also wrote a famous song.

