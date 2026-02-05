Backstage Country
What Would You Do Wednesday To Wear Makeup Or Not

Every Wednesday, we let our listeners help someone out who has a relationship problem. They always come through with honest advice and some pretty darn funny comments. Here is the…

Rob Tanner
Pretty girl with towel on her head wash off makeup wiht closed eyes

Take a small dollop of coconut oil and apply it gently onto your face using your fingertips. Then, grab a cotton pad and wipe it across your skin. You’ll witness your makeup effortlessly melting away. Coconut oil not only moisturizes your skin but also has the potential to fade scars and enhance your skin’s texture. However, it’s worth noting that if you have excessively oily or acne-prone skin, you might want to steer clear of this method.

Deagreez/ Getty Images

Every Wednesday, we let our listeners help someone out who has a relationship problem. They always come through with honest advice and some pretty darn funny comments. Here is the latest.

I saw online that Martha Stewart wears makeup when she works out. I'm glad I'm not the only one. My friends always criticize me and make fun of me for wearing makeup to the gym. I'm single and wear makeup because I want to look my best in the event I meet a guy. They say wearing makeup to the gym is tacky and guys don't like it. I disagree. I think guys want to see you working hard in the gym and looking your best. What's your opinion on wearing makeup to the gym? Is it tacky?

Check out some of the responses below.

