Olympic Figure Skater Forced To Ditch “Minions” Routine
This is kinda sad. These athletes work their whole life for this moment, and this a real distraction.
The Daily Dot says Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabaté has been forced to abandon his playful "Minions"-themed routine mere days before the opening of the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The routine featured songs from the "Minions" movies and a bright yellow outfit. A copyright issue surfaced at the last minute, despite the music being cleared and performed throughout the season. Tomas says, "Finding this out last Friday, so close to the biggest competition of my life, was incredibly disappointing."
Just a terrible thing to have happen. And with it so close to the games starting. Now he has to switch gears. Good luck Tomas.